Helmet laws apply to all
THE COOK ISLANDS’ helmet laws are for everybody riding a motorbike, not just tourists.
Thefts, burglaries add to police workload
A RASH of thefts and burglaries added to an extra-heavy case load for police over the Christmas holiday period.
Left reeling by burglary
A TURANGI family is reeling after being burgled just two days before Christmas.
Plenty of action for all down at The Swamp
SIXTEEN touch rugby teams put in a hard day’s effort down at The Swamp on Boxing Day to work off some of the Christmas food and drink.
National
Weed control plan makes progress
THE PROJECT to establish a biological control for mile a minute weed is making progress after two failed attempts to establish imported plants car ...
Sport
Poached: Eels lose four players
DEFENDING champions Avatiu Nikao Eels has been dealt with a major blow after losing some key players to a rival club ahead of the Cook Islands Rug ...
Opinion
MIXED MESSAGES
You HAVE TO feel sorry for the staff at RMD. They work hard to get people to obey the law, and then populist politicians give the few delinquent t ...
Features
Faith much more than belief
HERE IS the definition of faith, taken from a dictionary.
