Road to Hong Kong starts outside post office

The road to Hong Kong for the men’s sevens team begins today.

National coach Vase Samania asks players who wish to try out for the team to assemble outside the post office in Avarua at 5pm.

“We are starting from square one, so if you believe that you have got what it takes to make the team, please turn up today with your sandshoes,” says Samania.

The men’s team will participate at the World Series qualifying tournament to be held at the same time as the Hong Kong event next April.

This comes about after Cook Islands finished as the second-placed non-core World Series team at the Oceania sevens in Fiji last month.

Papua New Guinea was the first-placed non-core team and they also gained a place at the World Cup sevens event in San Francisco in July 2018.

PNG will also be at the qualifying tournament.

Only the top team at the qualifying tournament in Hong Kong will get onto the World Series circuit.

The 2017/18 World Series kicked off in Dubai last night.

