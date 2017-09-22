Clash of the Titans in age group rugby

The lead up to the Rarotonga Club 15s Senior A Grand Final will be played out by the Avatiu Eels and the Arorangi Cowboys, in a titanic clash for the U19 crown.

These two U19 teams have met twice this year, with both teams winning a match each against.

The Eels won the first round match by 35-17, while the Cowboys won the second match by 23 – 20, making it anyone’s guess who will walk away the champion on Saturday.

The Eels have consistently been the top team in the Under 19 Grade in 2017 while the Cowboys finished the season third place overall.

The Cowboys will be strengthened by the return of inside backs James Strickland and Matt Mataroa, as well as regular Senior A Grade player number 8 Myles Taio and captain Jarrod Tangaroa.

The strength of the Eels team is their big strong and mobile forward pack led by lock Mitaera Raita, flanker and Captain Ben “Moose” Murare and pocket battleship flanker Manua Mani.

Meanwhile, the Eels backs will be led by strong running midfielders Matt Hagai and Meyer Rairoa.

For both teams, discipline, both on and off the ball, will be the key to winning this weekend’s U19s finals match.

The match will kick off at 2.15pm, and will be refereed by Paul Allsworth, who will be assisted by Paul Peyroux and Kora Kora.

- CIRU/Conor Leathley

Squads

U19 Avatiu Eels: Manua Mani, Darran Viriaere, Arii Nicholas, Maera Robati, Josiah Lewis, Ben Murare (captain), Napa Tomokino, Mitaera Raita, James Nand, DJ Hoeflich, Moana Katoa, Matt Hagai, Meyer Rairoa, Kaylan Tamarua, Noovao Raita, Tau Henry.

U19 Arorangi Cowboys: Shawn Roberts, Len Varu, Cornilius Strickland, Travel Une, Enua Heather, Soro Akamoeau, Jarrod Tangaroa (captain), Myles Taio, Nick Maui, Matt Maui, Tepa Tuaputa, James Strickland, Edward Nga, Maeva Mateariki, Raphael Simiona, Nathan Cowan, Harry Napa, Mark Whippy, Ritua Rauraa, Vaerua Papera, Andrew Ahiao