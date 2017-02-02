Wright’s contract terminated

The move follows Wright’s public statements about CIRU affairs and his suggestion to change its governance structure from the current executive to a board, in what he believed would be a positive change for the development of rugby.

CIRU in a statement said it made the decision to terminate Wright’s contract on Tuesday after “misleading and disrespectful comments” made by the former national skipper in public about the organisation and its executives over the past couple of weeks.

The national rugby union governing body also said their decision follows “months of Wright’s attempt to get rid of the current executive”.

In an email to CI News, Wright, who was appointed to the post in April last year, acknowledged the termination.

However, he said CIRU had failed in a termination letter dated January 31 to reveal the reason(s) for their decision.

CIRU president Moana Moeka’a said it was unfortunate that Wright’s appointment should come to this.

“It looked really promising when we appointed him early last year. However CIRU believes that he has crossed the line and appears to display little respect for those charged with running the organisation,” Moeka’a said.

“We wish Wright all the best in his future rugby endeavours.”

Wright thanked CIRU for the opportunity.

He said although he did not get the opportunity to coach the Cook Islands senior men’s 15s, he hoped he had managed to make a difference especially to the players, volunteers and supporters in the short time he served as the head coach.

“I’m a proud Cook Islander who will always speak and act on what I believe in, and an overhaul of CIRU starting from the top was the only way forward and the other thing I wanted implemented,” Wright said.

“Everything was done for the right reasons and for the best of CIRU. I am accountable for my actions, and if that doesn’t fit (with) the direction that the CIRU executive want to take Cook Islands rugby, then I will not stand in the way of progress for the good of CIRU and our Cook Islands people.”

Wright said he stood by everything he had said and genuinely wished CIRU, all players, volunteers and supporters the very best for the future.

“I will always support and be here for CIRU and know that with good preparation and hard work, starting from the top, CIRU can go a long way and be something for our people to be proud of,” the one time highest-paid Cook Islands athlete said.

“To all the young up-and-coming rugby players that I’ve started to work with in life skills and rugby skills, or anyone for that matter that needs help with rugby or anything, please don't hesitate to get in touch with me via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as I’d be ever so happy to pass on my knowledge and advice to help you on your journey.”

CIRU is now on the lookout for a new 15s coach and Moeka’a said they have already received one inquiry.

“Obviously one guy has had his eye on Facebook and probably could see things coming so he sent us his CV last Friday.

“But no doubt, it will be difficult in the short timeframe, as well as putting a budget together to get a team up to Papua New Guinea, especially as Oceania unions have to pay for all their travel costs for their 15s teams to get to tournaments.”

The men’s team is six months out from playing at the Oceania Cup Rugby World Cup qualifying tournament in August.

The top team from the PNG tournament will go on to a repecharge tournament in 2018.