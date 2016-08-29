Eels, Reds through to semis

Takuvaine Reds and Titikaveka Bulls forwards tussle for possession in a lineout during The Bond Store Rarotonga Club 15s round nine match at the Happy Valley. Reds won 24-10. 16082826

DESPITE a rough season with some disappointing performances, defending champions Takuvaine Reds has made it through to the semi-finals of The Bond Store Rarotonga Club 15s competition.

This after the side defeated Titikaveka Bulls 24-10 in their final match of the round robin competition at the Happy Valley on Saturday.

The win sees the side cement their top four spot on second in the points table after Avatiu Nikao Eels which defeated Arorangi Cowboys 16-13 in the other Senior A match over the weekend.

Reds, under the guidance of coach Vase Samania, had to start from scratch after losing some key players at local and overseas clubs.

The side, which headed into the 2016 season with an unbeaten record from the past two seasons had to endure three losses and a draw this year.

In their opening match, Reds lost to the Eels at home and went down to the Wally Tangata - coached side again in the away match before a close defeat against Cowboys.

The side was held on by the Tupapa Panthers who were on a bye over the weekend.

Against the Bulls, the Reds started off well and led 14-3 at the break despite a strong challenge from the visitors.

The Bulls, who at times looked organised in their attack, were unable to penetrate through the tough Reds defence wall which stood tall, especially in the second spell.

Reds made some good breaks but were unable to execute their moves to extend their lead.

The side also missed a couple of three pointers before fullback Viiga Ruepena, who assumed kicking duties, found the target to extend their lead.

Bulls fizzled in the dying stages of the match, allowing the Reds to score their third try to win the match 24-10.

Coach Samania said it had been a tough season for them and he hailed his players, including those who joined them from Ngatangiia for the effort.

“It’s a team which is in a rebuilding phase and we managed to overcome the challenge from a strong Bulls side, so we are happy with that.”

Bulls stand-in coach Teariki Matenga lamented the lack of fitness in the side.

He said they had the right caliber, and the challenge was on them to put up a formidable team to face the mighty Eels this week in their bid to maintain their top four spot.

Meanwhile, in the feature match of round nine, Eels scrapped past the Cowboys in a 16-13 win to head into the finals as the top favourites.

A try from Sirla Pera and penalties and a conversion from Clive Nicholas and Bim Tou was enough to see the Eels through at Raemaru Park.