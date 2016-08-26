Fed-up referees hit back over verbal abuse

COOK ISLANDS Rugby Referees Association (CIRRA) has hit back at criticism aimed at them, saying continuous unruly sideline behaviour from the spectators and team officials were discouraging them.

Cook Islands Rugby Union (CIRU) this week warned spectators and club officials against abusive behaviour towards the match officials during the Rarotonga Club 15s competition.

Some clubs officials have defended their spectators, saying poor refereeing ignited the frustration in their fans and players.

But CIRRA president Simiona Teiotu said they were diligently carrying out their roles on the field.

Reacting to the comments from Takuvaine (TKV) Reds coach Vase Samania, who claimed a controversial decision in the Reds versus Cowboys match last week was influenced by the assistant referee, Teiotu said the assistant referees had an important role to play.

He said they were there to assist the referees in making the right decisions during the game. “I was the assistant referee in that match. Towards the dying stages of the match, a penalty was awarded to them (Reds) but I saw two boys from TKV in an offside position and I relayed that to the referee who then overturned his earlier decision.”

“I didn’t overturn the referee’s decision. I just did my job. We assistant referees are supposed to keep a watch on the things on the field and point that out in case the referee misses them.

“Lately our job has become more convenient through the help of Rarotonga RTM who has supplied us with the radios (walkie-talkies) which is connected to the man in the middle. This is making our job easier and we thank them for their support.”

Teiotu said spectators and clubs need to understand they were volunteers and short of members.

Teiotu said the continuous taunting from the spectators and the club officials were discouraging new members from joining the association.

“I have been saying this for a number of years to the clubs and even CIRU that we are short of referees. We want the clubs to give us a solution, maybe put forward names of two assistant referees and a referee for next year’s competition.

“One thing they need to understand is we are doing this for the love of the game. We are not getting paid like soccer. We sacrifice our time because we have passion for rugby. But enough is enough. We can’t tolerate this anymore. If they have complaints, they can come and be part of the solution, and not abuse us on the field.”

Teiotu conceded there were times when their members make some controversial calls.

He also said comparing the standard of local refereeing to that of overseas was illogical.

“All our referees are level one certified with World Rugby but in saying that, I think there is a need for a refresher course on some of the new laws to help our referees understand the concept better. We are human beings and we do make mistakes, but the level of abuse that we get is unwarranted.

“Comparing our standard to that of Super Rugby and other overseas competitions doesn’t make sense. There is no comparison to the standard of rugby and officiating to what we see there and what we have here.”

With the competition heading towards the final rounds, Teiotu said he had advised his members to be more vigilant at the weekly matches and be consistent with their decisions.

He is asking the fans to respect their decision and help them become better.