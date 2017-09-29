Apii Avarua hang on to athletics title

Apii Avarua retained the Prince of Wales Athletics Championship title after another impressive performance at the BCI Stadium on Wednesday.

The school took the overall title, finishing ahead of St Joseph’s Primary which was placed second and Apii Nikao on third.

The official results were still being confirmed when CINews went to print yesterday.

The Prince of Wales Athletics Championship 2017 was hosted by Apii Takitumu and Titikaveka College and was contested by primary schools from around Rarotonga.

Takitumu School principal and event manager Carly Ave said the athletics committee and major sponsor CITC were extremely pleased with how the championship played out.

“The weather was in our favour and we finished at a good time.

“The day was a culmination of eight weeks of careful preparation and planning. This involved Takitumu School, previous host school representative Erin Quirke, Rarotonga Primary School Sports Council (RPSSC), CITC, CISNOC and Athletics Cook Islands.”

Ave said a strong team of 101 officials worked hard and took their roles seriously to ensure the event ran smoothly.

“Competition managers Erin Quirke and sports council representatives were then able to support officials in the high pressure roles (senior relays and all sprint finals) and iron out any issues on the track and field.

“We used the iPad sprint timer app to ensure that all senior finals had photo finishes. We used this four times to verify close finishes.

“It was an exhilarating day, enjoyed by all.”