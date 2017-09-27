Goofam strikes again in social volleyball

Goofam struck again in the Prime Foods Mixed Social League Volleyball last week, triumphing over Pool A leaders Kangahua 67-55 and asserting themselves as one of the most dangerous teams in the competition.

That was not the only upset in the round 15 games (Pool Game 4), as Kia Orana Salon also went down to the fifth-equal Charlie’s Akari.

However, a complaint has been lodged regarding this particular match, and the committee is currently investigating.

While the win is being counted, it has created a log jam at the top of Pool A as TEAM, Kia Orana Salona and Kangahua all have 40 points, closely followed by Goofam on 37 points.

In Pool B, undefeated in Pool B Matman went down to West Sides Wild Ones 1.

Despite the loss, Matman are still firmly clear at the top in Pool B by four points.

In Pool C, Team Helz continues their winning streak leading Pool C.

While their lead is tenuous, as they only have one point over the second placed Sarafui, they top-scored the week with 89 over their Spikeaiderz, showing they are a team to reckon with.

A reminder to teams that they are expected to arrive on time, as there have been a number of complaints from teams about teams not turning up at the appropriate time.

Teams have five minutes to make up the minimum numbers (five players, either three men and two women, or vice versa), otherwise the game is a default.

There will also be a five-point penalty for offenders who are late, and do make up the required minimum number of players within the five minutes.

Kangahua will now look to rebound in a big way against Hit n Miss, TEAM will aim to assert themselves as the number one team against Charlie’s Akari, and Goofam have a chance to join the log jam at the top of Pool A if they defeat NPK.

- CIVF/ Conor Leathley

Results

Squats beat West Sides Wild Ones 2, Team Helz 89-57 Spikeaiderz, West Sides Wild Ones 1 77-66 Matman, Charlie’s Akari 51-47 Kia Orana Salon, Totara Spikerz 70-68 Swalala, Goofam 67-55 Kangahua, Allstarz 70-61 Nukz Power 2, Green Machine 71-53 Woodies, Nukz Power 3 66-65 Ohana, Hit N Miss 68-59 Nukz Power 1, Sarafui 83-60 Simmons, TEAM 82-71 NPK

Fixtures

5.30pm: Court 1 - Hit n Miss vs Kangahua, Court 2 - Totara Spikerz vs Spikeaiderz, Court 3 - West Sides Wild Ones 2 vs Allstarz. 6.20pm: Court 1 - Team Helz vs Green Machine, Court 2 - NPK vs Goofam, Court 3 - Nukz Power 2 vs Nukz Power 3. 7.10pm: Court 1 - Woodies vs Sarafui, Court 2 - Ohana vs West Sides Wild Ones 1, Court 3 - Matman vs Squats. 8.00pm: Court 1 - Kia Orana Salon vs Nukz Power 1, Court 2 - Swalala vs Simmons, Court 3 - Charlie’s Akari vs TEAM