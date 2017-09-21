Tapoki makes it to fifth place

Cook Islands’ Tereapii Tapoki attempts a throw in the women’s shotput at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. 17092001

Shot putter Tereapii Tapoki finished fifth overall at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan early yesterday (CI time).

The national athlete, the first from Team Cook Islands to compete at the Games, managed a throw of 13.39 metres in her final attempt to finish fifth from 11 participants.

In her first attempt, the police officer managed a throw of 13.36m followed by 12.65m, 13.02m and 13.06m.

Tapoki’s fourth attempt was not recorded.

China’s Ka Bian won the gold medal with a throw of 17.34m followed by Elena Smolyanova of Uzbekistan, who settled for silver, and Korea’s Soojung Lee with bronze medal.

Tapoki has won many titles as a discus and shotput thrower for the Cook Islands. Her personal best in shotput is 14.96m.

The Mauke-born athlete has carved her name as a top regional field athlete after winning gold at the 2007 Pacific Games in Samoa and currently holds the record in the women’s discus throw in the Pacific Games.

At the 2015 Pacific Games in Papua New Guinea, she won gold in the women’s discus, sealing her third-straight title.

Tapoki is a former Olympian, having represented the country at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Games.

Meanwhile, sprinter Patricia Taea had to pull out of the event following a freak accident during training in Gold Coast, Australia.

“A day out from her coming (to Ashgabat), her training band snapped and the rubber band went on both her eyes. The doctor inspected her and pulled her out of the competition,” CISNOC sports development manager Siniva Marsters said.

“She is lucky to still have eyesight and is in a healing process which will take a maximum of three weeks.

“She was so upset, as she was prepared to compete and I’m sure would have done well.”

Team Cook Islands –

Athletics: Tereapii Tapoki, Anthony Fairweather – Coach; Basketball 3 On 3: Adonia Lewis, Terai Sadler, Janet Main, Keziah Lewis, Owen Lewis – Coach: Swimming: Bede Aitu, Kirsten Fisher-Marsters, Temaruata Strickland: Weightlifting: Phillipa Woonton, Luisa Peters, Unakea Kauvai – Coach