Shark Force wins at jam basketball

The mixed jam five a side basketball competition came to a close last week, with Pacific Divers Shark Force taking out the tournament for 2017.

Runners up were Gladiators in a hard fought match that saw traditional team mates, Ben Vakatini, Tim Teirney, Brendan Heath and Anthony Ikimotu go head on head in opposing teams.

Turoa Bakery, who defeated the young Sparx team in an energetic encounter, finished on third place.

Avalicious and UP2 rounded out the six team competition.

Last night at the Bluesky Sports Arena, the 3x3 Battle Knock Out Tournament for both men’s and women’s divisions was held.

Meanwhile, the premier mens and womens competitions will start on August 8, with womens matches to be played on Tuesday evenings, and men’s matches to be played in Thursday evenings.

The Cook Islands Basketball Federation would like to thank everyone including the officials, players and supporters, who make the competitions a success.

- CIBF