Captain Moko hooks win in net event

Most of Rarotonga’s golfi ng regulars took part in The Computer Man Golf Tournament over the past two weekends. From left: Phil Urlich tries to stare down his shot on the par three sixth; overall winner of the event, Steven ‘Captain Moko’ Kavana, watches his ball fl y down the ninth; and Foti Junior smacks one off the 17th. 17711815

Captain Moko, aka Steven Kavana, reeled in the big one at the two-day The Computer Man sponsored golf tournament played at the Rarotonga Golf Club over the last two weekends.

Kavana, notoriously known for his fishing skills on the water, added to his bag of tricks by capturing the The Computer Man golf title on count back from three other players who finished on the same 134 net score.

With a first round net of 67, the Muri man was four shots off the pace set by ‘Tuks’ Turia on 63.

Turia like several other players such as Joey Browne and Eve Hayden both on 65, crashed out of contention after being at the top of the leader board after round one.

In a net competition, players have to eliminate the “blow out holes” in order to maintain the consistency required.

Kavana backed up his first round 67 with another 67 in round two for a six under his handicap total of 134 giving him a come-from-behind win and the edge on count back from Vae Unuka, Teremoana Hardie and Mereana Hagai who also finished on 134.

A delighted Kavana was grinning from ear to ear as he received his prize of a laptop from The Computer Man sponsor, Mike Pynenburg who was on hand with his wife Karlene and daughter Emma to present the prizes and also confirm their sponsorship of the event for another year. The Computer Man tournament attracted 103 players in round two and for those who couldn’t get it together on the course, there was always the best dressed prizes and the lucky draw. These went to Helena Mitchell, Phil Urlich and Tania Karati, respectively.

Next weekend is the Manuia Beach Resort sponsored tournament and the colour theme will be red and white.

- Greg Amos

Results: 1st Steven’Moko’ Kavana 134 - 67 & 67, 2nd Vae Unuka 134 – 66 & 68, 3rd Teremona Hardie 134 – 66 2 68, 4th Mereana Hagai 134 – 64 & 70, 5th Tania Karati 135 – 68 & 67, 6th Bruce Manuela 137 – 66 & 71, 7th Des Eggleton 137 – 70 & 67, 8th Phil Urlich 137 – 65 & 72, 9th Fotu Snr 137 – 67 & 70, 10th Steven Henry 138 – 73 & 65, 11th Irvin Hosking 138 – 70 & 68 and 12th ‘Mama’ Olly Silk 138 – 69 & 69.