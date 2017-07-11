Explosive battle in schools’ badminton

The third Annual College Badminton Tournament took place at the Bluesky Arena last Friday with students vying for the championships titles for 2017.

Every year the level of play improves and it was certainly evident during this years’ competition.

Over 100 students played in 192 matches in singles, doubles and mix doubles categories

Danniel Daniel of Nukutere College stood out in the junior division, taking out the boys’ doubles and most valuable player in the division.

Danniel also received a wild card entry into the senior boys’ singles competition and exceeded everyone’s expectations by reaching the semi-finals and eventually going down to number one seed Vaitoti Tupa of Tereora College.

It was a day for the underdog as Nukutere College broke Tereora’s two-year hold on the senior boys’ doubles championship trophy with a win by Oki Thompson-Eliu and Joacquin Pantaleon over top seeds Vaitoti Tupa and Kiarn Whatarau.

Nukutere College students Daniel Akavi and Renee Peraua pulled off the biggest upset of the day by toppling last years’ junior mix doubles champions, winning a close battle against Ngatokorua Emmanuel and Mara Adamu of Apii Avarua

Teatuanui George of Tereora College took out the senior girls’ singles and doubles for 2017 and is a player to watch for the future.

Cook Islands Badminton would like to thank and congratulate all the students, teachers and schools for another successful badminton school programme.

Thanks also to volunteers and sponsors CITC, Avarua Bakery, Edgewater Resort and Spa, BCI and land court services.

- Cook Islands Badminton

Results; Junior Division Champions – Boys Doubles: Danniel Daniel and Laurids Rasmussen (Nukutere College), Girls Doubles: Randi Marsters and Nicolea Mateariki (Apii Avarua), Mix Doubles: Renee Peraua and Daniel Akavi (Nukutere College), Girls MVP: Renee Peraua (Nukutere College), Boys MVP: Danniel Daniel (Nukutere College), Overall Junior Division Champions 2017 – (Apii Avarua); Senior Division Champions – Boys Doubles: Oki Thompson-Eliu & Joacquin Pantaleon (Nukutere College), Girls Doubles: Teatuanui George and Kariana Hagai (Tereora College), Mix Doubles: Avana Hagai and Tereau Kauvarevai (Tereora College), Girls Singles Champion 2017: Teatuanui George (Tereora College), Boys Singles Champion 2017: Damus Matakino (Nukutere College), Overall Senior Division Champions 2017 (Tereora College)