Badminton battle

Tereora College is one of the top bets in the Annual College Tournament to be held today. 17062929

The shuttles will be flying at the Bluesky Sports Arena in Nikao today during the third Annual College Tournament, starting at 9am.

The tournament will see Tereora College, Titikaveka College, Nukutere College, Papaaroa School, Imanuela Akatemia and Apii Avarua vying for the 2017 college badminton titles.

Cook Islands Badminton Association (CIBA) president Thomas Ngauru said this will be Imanuela Akatemia’s first annual college tournament.

He said the school was excited to be part of what’s been described as, “one of the best organised school tournaments around”.

“Even though they have only been training for a couple of weeks, they are optimistic about their chances and grateful for the opportunity,” Ngauru said.

“The competition will also feature students who have been selected to represent their schools at this year’s AIMS Games in September in Tauranga, New Zealand.

“This will be the second year CIBA will be sending a team over for the AIMS, which host over 9000 students from around the Pacific.”

Ngauru said the annual college tournament was part of the training programme for the AIMS Games, adding they expected some good results from the travelling players.

Meanwhile, last year’s under-15 girl’s national champs, Teatuanui George and Kariana Hagai from Tereora College, will be the ones to watch out for in this year’s tournament.

The duo are the top two seeds in the inaugural singles competition.

“But don’t underestimate Nukutere College’s Eleanor Wichman and Unaonga Tiere, who’ll be out to spoil their plans and bring the trophy home for Nukutere,” Ngauru said.

“Parents and the general public are encouraged to come support our players and trust me, they will not be disappointed.

“CIBA would like to thank CITC and Avarua Bakery who are again sponsoring our healthy snack packs for all our students, teachers and volunteers. Meitaki maata also to BCI and Edgewater for sponsoring our prizes and trophies.”