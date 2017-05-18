Volleyball calls for indoor league teams

The Cook Islands Volleyball Federation is inviting teams to join in the 2017/18 season that is due to start at the end of this month.

The new volleyball season will get underway with the Prime Foods Mixed Indoor 6 on 6 Volleyball League on May 31.

Federation president Hugh Graham said they were grateful for the support from the Prime Foods which is the major sponsor of the upcoming league.

“Cook Islands Volleyball look to start their indoor season soon with Prime Foods coming on board as the major sponsor of the Prime Foods Mixed Indoor 6 on 6 Volleyball league due to start on May 31,” Graham said.

“We are very excited and thankful to the generosity of Prime Foods and their willingness to assist with the promotion of volleyball here in the Cook Islands.”

Cook Islands Volleyball have been promoting beach volleyball with their recent record breaking Runathon Relay event.

Graham said they would now turn their focus to the annual indoor volleyball season.

Registration fee to this upcoming league competition is $150 per team, if paid in full prior to the start of their first game.

Teams paying the fee in instalment will have to fork out $180. All registration forms must be received no later than Friday, May 25.

Graham also said the registration fees were non-refundable.

“Food and drinks will be available and on sale at the event. No food and drinks other than water permitted inside BSA (Bluesky Sports Arena),” he said.

“All payments are to be made out to the Cook Islands Volleyball Federation.”

Teams interested in registering are requested to make contact with Hugh Graham on email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact him on 52287 to confirm their interest and participation.