Handball expert helping out local players

IHF beach handball expert Sasa Kuburovic conducting a practical session with a member of Handball Cook Islands at National Volleyball Courts in Nikao. 17042610

Members of Handball Cook Islands are undergoing phase two of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Beach Handball Trophy Project.

IHF beach handball expert Sasa Kuburovic is in the country and yesterday ran a practical session with some senior and junior players at the National Volleyball Courts in Nikao.

Handball Cook Islands president Makiroa Mitchell-John said phase one of the project, which included theory sessions, was held in July last year.

“This is phase two which is a practical session ahead of the final phase which will be the tournament next week,” she said.

“We have six of our members who are advancing from the theory phase to this practical phase.”

During the three-hour session yesterday, Kuburovic educated players on the rules of beach handball among other aspects of the game.

This will come in handy for the local players who are vying for a spot in the national team for next week’s IHF Beach Handball Trophy 2017.

The Under-17 qualifications tournament will see the national men’s and women’s teams competing against Australia, New Zealand, Kiribati and American Samoa.

The top two in each category will qualify for the World Youth Championships in July in Mauritius then whoever out of the four teams that ranks well will then advance to Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina 2018.

“It does not get any better than that. Handball Cook Islands is a vehicle to provide opportunities for all Cook Islanders who are a part of our sport,” Mitchell-John earlier said.

“Most important is that we ensure our opportunities go to our people who work hard for us and deserve it.”

The IHF Oceania Beach Handball Trophy 2017 will be held from Tuesday to Friday next week.