Champs trio may lift table tennis

Cook Islands head coach Tearoa Iorangi is hoping that his three young athletes who participated in the ITTF Oceania Table Tennis Championships will boost interest in table tennis back home.

The championship, which ended last week, had 12 countries from the Oceania region competing at a single venue in Suva.

While table tennis is considered a minor sport in many countries, in the Cook Islands it is played more as a hobby than as a competition. “But none of these people are serious enough about it to take it up as a sporting career and actually represent the country,” Iorangi said.

“I’m hoping that the ones I brought here will go back home and show what they have learned to attract the ones back home to join and take it up as a sport.

“Table tennis is a fun sport and I think everyone should get involved, it is really easy to play and literally anyone can play it.

“So if the ones back home can play it in their leisure time then there is nothing stopping them from taking it a step further and actually representing their country.”

Iorangi said the championship was a perfect opportunity to gain experience.

He said they wanted to learn as much as they can from event such as the ITTF Oceania Table Tennis Championships.

Iorangi said the championship proved a perfect place to learn because it brought together the best players from the region to compete under one roof.

“The players have been really good and they have improved from day one. The players are just getting used to their surroundings. Playing in an environment like this is very good for them because they are kids and still growing and learning.”

- Fiji Sun/RK