Irate Eagles set to fight ‘harsh’ blow in the courts

A national sporting body could find itself facing a costly legal battle to defend a controversial decision it’s made to penalise a top rugby league club.

The decision by the Cook Islands Rugby League Association to impose a monetary fine and strip a leading club of its points has been slammed as unjustified by Sea Eagles legal representative Norman George.

George says there are serious concerns regarding the validity of the CIRLA judiciary committee given that the code doesn’t have a registered and binding constitution. It has been likened to preaching without a bible.

The Sea Eagles executive is livid with the decision handed down last Friday by the judiciary committee chaired by Wilkie Rasmussen. Indications are that the club hasn’t accepted the decision and will be challenging it through legal representative Norman George.

George confirmed he will also be representing a former Avatiu Eels player who switched to the Sea Eagles this year and played for the club in each of the four matches held so far this season.

Avatiu Rugby League Club premiers coach Albert Nicholas lodged a complaint with CIRLA that the player, Cook Islander Joe Hoeflich was bound to them through an employment contract.

The three-year contract is between Hoeflich and the Avatiu Sports Association.

Cook Islands News understands that league clubs normally have sought after players formally obligated through player/club contracts.

Lawyer Norman George says he’s seen the employment contract and it contains “a thousand breaches” before even raising human rights issues.

“The contract is clearly invalid.”

“For the Cook Islands Rugby League Association to be relying on that contract to make their decision, I just can’t believe it. I’ve had a look at the employer – employee contract and can only describe it as a joke.”

According to sources, a copy of the full employment contract hasn’t been made available to winger Hoeflich or the Sea Eagles executive.

Although he hadn’t seen the written decision of the judiciary committee George said he didn’t need to, to know “there are some serious concerns with the validity of what CIRLA is doing, a lot of serious concerns.”

If CIRLA doesn’t back down from its decision to strip the Sea Eagles of accumulated points, the matter will end up in the High Court, George saying he’s preparing to file an injunction. George says the injunction will stop the execution of the CIRLA decision – which would effectively force the Sea Eagles to the bottom of the first round league competition.

George says his next move would be to file a stay of executive. If CIRLA remains inflexible, George says he will file for a declaratory judgement.

Sources in the association say the national league body doesn’t have the financial backing to engage in a court battle.

George described the CIRLA decision as one that was made “stubbornly and arrogantly.”

“I tried to persuade them to try and scale down the level of this dispute but it’s clear to me that they are not interested in any rational approach to this thing or thinking it out clearly.”

The Sea Eagles legal rep says he did not know the “forces behind this decision” and admitted to being “amazed by that sort of outcome.”

“It’s not helping the game at all.”

George believes “careful analysis” of the whole situation and the employment contract should have been done by the judiciary committee “rather than the rush to penalise and punish especially since their constitution doesn’t exist.”

The Sea Eagles are tied with the Avatiu Eels in the lead so far this season. Neither club has lost a game. If upheld, the CIRLA decision effectively dumps the Sea Eagles and hands the lead place to the Avatiu Eels who were 2016 champions.

George says he’ll be making sure that the way is clear for the Sea Eagles to continue playing this season and decisions are made that will not interfere with their achievements to date.

CIRLA President Charles Carlson is of the view that the controversial matter “is not finished” because the Sea Eagles have a right to appeal the judiciary’s decision.

“We will just wait for the appeal.”

Carlson was reluctant to comment further saying “let’s wait until it’s fully finished, we’re waiting for them to appeal.”

In a written statement the Sea Eagles executive said it was a “shame that a player is being prevented from exercising his right to play for the club of his choice.”

“It’s a shame that one club has been handed down such harsh punishment for allowing a player to exercise his right to play rugby league.”

The executive is confident that the issue will be “sorted out in the right manner in due course.”

“We will carry on concentrating on the game of rugby league and putting the best team on the field each week.”