Dubai side set for Sevens in Heaven

The Cook Islands International Sevens build-up is gaining momentum with another new team confirming their participation in the annual tournament to be held in November.

The prestigious Sevens in Heaven has attracted the attention of the Emirates Firebirds, which are set to compete in this year’s tournament.

The Sevens in Heaven will be the Dubai-based women team’s first international 7s tournament.

Emirates Firebirds manager Geoff Tolo said they were looking forward to their first international 7s experience.

He said the team had a good mixture of players, most of who were cabin crew at the Emirates Airline.

“The Emirates Firebirds is relatively new, just like our cabin crew girls, the majority of the team has only taken up rugby since December,” Tolo said.

“Most of the women are cabin crew and the tournament will be the first time we're all on ground as a team. We all live in Dubai and work for Emirates Airlines.

“We are a mixed nationality of Fijians, Australians, Papua New Guineans, South Africans, British, Egyptians, Icelandic, Romanians, Uruguayans, Spanish and Samoans. But I would say Australians are the most dominant.”

Tolo said the team was excited with the opportunity to play in the Sevens in Heaven tournament. “We are definitely looking forward to getting more experience playing against teams in the Pacific.

“The Cook Islands 7s will be our first rugby sevens international tour. What a fitting way to introduce the game we play in heaven with your tournament, Sevens in Heaven!”