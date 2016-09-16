Record revenue no cause for celebration

record breaking stuff!” a smoke signaller says. “And we also read recently about the incredible $300 million windfall that the Cook Islands can now tap in to…a fantastic opportunity to patipati on a grand scale! And then we read that minister Brown has managed to have a Budget surplus of $22 million this year…incredible stuff! So some big questions: Why is there often a shortage of medicine in the hospital dispensary? Why are schools always short of books, and other educational material? Why are our roads the worst they have ever been, with rough shoulders, huge potholes, and no centre line “cats’ eyes”, except when visiting dignitaries are expected to visit, and we need to impress them. Why are police, teachers, nurses, etc, so badly paid? And why is there always money for ‘urgent” business class travel to Azerbaijan, Dubai, and other weird places that MPs will only ever get to while they are in parliament? Why, why, why indeed, Mr Minister. Quit bragging, and start spending on the important things you so loudly promised the ever patient people of the Cook Islands.”

SELECTIVE BELT-TIGHTENING

“FINANCE MINISTER MARK Brown stated on CITV news recently that the country (collectively) has had to tighten its belt over the past few years,” a smoke signaller says. “Well, I am pretty sure that Mr Brown has let his own belt out, and by several notches. Interesting to note also that the only holes that appear to have been filled in recently on the Tupapa Heights Road are directly outside Minister Brown’s driveway. Yes, this has improved things for other road users too, but there are other areas on that road that also require attention. And I also have to say that Brown has sunk to a new low with his underwear remark in his letter to CI News on Thursday.

MATTER OF PRIORITIES

“WHAT IS MORE important – the ability of ministers and bureaucrats to travel overseas, or the urgent need to repair our roads, which are decaying at an ever-increasing rate?” a smoke signaller asks. “Sadly, it seems to be the former.”

NOT-SO-HAPPY VALLEY

“WHY DOESN’T MARK Brown check his backyard first before talking about someone else?” a smoke signaller asks. “The Happy Valley road has so many potholes, motorists could easily accidentally hit a pedestrian while trying to dodge them. He doesn’t care because we taxpayers pay for his car and maintenance, I suppose. You only see him up the Happy Valley road once every four years.”

STUFF AND NONSENSE

A NO-SHOW at Parliament by the Demos and OCI? What stuff and nonsense! MPs are elected to represent the interests of their electorate and debate on the merits of intended legislation in the House is one of the main vehicles to do so. The opposition complain that Parliament is hardly ever called, yet chose to abdicate their responsibilities when Parliament is actually called. Their stunt has backfired: Demos look silly while the Government come up trumps.