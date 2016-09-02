Is this the end for One Cook Islands movement?

“Now the corrupt Teina Bishop has been sentenced this should spell the end of OCI as a viable political movement,” a smoke signaler says.

“Now Action Man; can win the Tupapa seat in whichever party he wants to join. So it’s time for the Demos to cut ties and run a candidate in the empty Aitutaki seat and take that seat off the new Bishop being lined up to run there. Otherwise it’s same old same old. But the benefit is that no one then holds the balance of power between parties in Parliament. Then no tainted minority party kingmakers or party individuals can start twisting things again for their own personal gains. We’ve had enough of that self-interest and loyalty-swapping, game playing lately in our local politics, where a vote for a party MP or person doesn’t mean much these days.

SAME PEOPLE?

Is the fishing company involved in the Teina Bishop case the same one said to be “scoping” Penryhn?

And how can foreign fishing boats be said to be trans-shipping fish at an island, when some of those islands have harbours the size of a bathtub that not even a rusty old fishing boat could enter, let alone a rusty old “mother ship?”

NOT SO RIDICULOUS

“A story in CI News recently that another Bishop was being lined up to take over Teina’s vacant seat in parliament have been dismissed by some people as “ridiculous,” a smoke signaler says. “We’ll wait and see about that…”

TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T KNOW

Headline on a press release from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia: (ESCAP) “New ESCAP study shows alarming disparity in broadband access among Asia-Pacific countries.” A smoke signaller wants to know how many scientists, researchers and “experts” were employed to figure that one out.

BIG, BLACK AND FAST

“What is it about people who like to drive big, black, flashy vehicles?: a smoke signaller says. “Woman driving through Nikao/Arorangi on Monday evening did a really dangerous overtaking manoeuvre at high speed just before a blind corner near the seawall, only to end up behind a slow old papa in an ancient four-wheel drive. This resulted in yet another high speed overtaking effort, again right on a blind corner. A smoke signaller says it’s not the woman’s safety he’s worried about as she clearly doesn’t value her life – it’s more the people she is likely to kill or injure if she keeps driving that way. “Definitely winner of the driver of the week award.”

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Still on the well-worn topic of roads and traffic, we again we have entire families of tourists riding their bicycles merrily in convoy on some of the most dangerous roads on the island, this time complete with a young baby being drawn behind some kind of Flintstone-type bicycle trailer arrangement. This is not a good idea when there is a long queue of impatient drivers lined up behind you. In fact, on our roads, it’s not a good idea at any time.”