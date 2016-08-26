“Recent visitors say that people come here for the unspoiled beauty and our friendly ways. And what some locals see as a “nuisance,” eg the 30km speed limit on the narrow Muri strip, is just part of the charm of the place. They say that if they had wanted to visit a built-up place with fast lanes they would have gone elsewhere. A laid-back and relaxing experience is what our guests are looking for. That was such a pleasant surprise to hear. Many people I have met seem to have bought into the dream and tell me this is a real little paradise and bemoan having to go back to the reality of wherever they came from. I, for one, know it is lovely but perhaps tend to take it for granted. Their comments make me appreciate what we have. Let’s not lose our charm by trying to pack in more people on to the island like sardines.”

CHARMLESS ROADS

“MIND YOU THAT charm doesn’t relate to the current state of badly neglected side roads,” the same smoke signaller says. “Minister Brown and co should look at urgent upgrade of the road to Wigmore’s Waterfall. It is said that the Atu Enua is really disappointed with the lack of maintenance on that road. If nothing is done to fix the problem don’t be surprised to find that road closed to all except to foot traffic.”

TIME TO LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE

“GOVERNMENT IS ELECTED by the people, they work for the people, the people pay their salary and the majority of people are saying no to purse seine fishing,” a smoke signaller observes. “The increase income/revenue generated by fishing will not change the people’s minds, the people simply do not want this activity in our waters. Time for government to listen to the people.”