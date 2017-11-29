Football knockout contest starts today

The first round of eliminations in the knockout competition is set to kick off this afternoon at the CIFA Complex, and at the Takitumu school grounds.

Matches will kick off at 4:00pm with the Under 8 and 11 mixed teams and then at 4:45pm with the U17 men’s teams setting the scene for an exciting week of knockout action.

The knockout round is no place for any mistakes and with teams coming through an extensive season, no doubt they are in peak form for their do-or-die matches.

A win is critical for any team that wants to progress into the semi-finals and anything less than a win will see the loser sit out the rest of the competition.

All U8 mixed division games will be played at the CIFA Complex, with runners-up Avatiu facing off against Tupapa Maraerenga, Puaikura going head-to-head with Nikao Sokattak and Takuvaine taking on Matavera.

At the same time, the U11 Mixed teams will be fighting for a spot in the semi-finals.

This will see Takuvaine square off against Titikaveka, Avatiu contesting Tupapa Maraerenga and Nikao Sokattak battling it out with Matavera.

Following these matches, the battle between the U17 Men’s teams will get underway.

Matavera will have their clash against Puaikura on field one at the CIFA Complex, while on field two, Tupapa Maraerenga will take on Titikaveka.

At the Takitumu school grounds, it will be Nikao Sokattak versus Avatiu.

In the event of a draw at the final whistle, a penalty shootout will take place to decide the winner of the match.

- CIFA Media

Fixtures

4.15 at the CIFA complex, Matavera: U11 Mix on CIFA Field 1 - Field 1 - Takuvaine FC vs Titikaveka FC (Ref: Robert Savage, Angelina Mitchell), Field 2 - Avatiu FC vs Tupapa Maraerenga FC (Ref: Lai Gukisuva, Dawn Bryson), 4.15pm Field 3: Nikao Sokattak FC vs Matavera FC (Ref: Emilie Pierce). U8 Mix on CIFA Field 2: Field 1 - Avatiu FC vs Tupapa Maraerenga FC (Ref: Kura Smith, Dora Iripa), Field 2 - Puaikura FC vs Nikao Sokattak FC (Ref: Pierce Iripa), Field 3 - Takuvaine FC vs Matavera FC (Ref: Nan Noovao, Tehinnah Tatuava). Under 17 Men at 4.45: CIFA Field 1: Matavera FC vs Puaikura FC (Ref: Maara Kaukura, Assistants: Emilie Pierce, Dora Iripa), CIFA Field 2: Tupapa Maraerenga FC vs Titikaveka FC (Ref: Robert Savage, Assistants: Lai Gukisuva, Moeroa Harmon), Matavera Field: Nikao Sokattak FC vs Avatiu FC (Ref: Tupou Patia, Assistants: Amnish Prasad, Tehinnah Tauava).