Takuvaine search for a win

The Takuvaine Premier Soccer men’s campaign continues at home against Avatiu at 5:00pm this evening.

After a narrow defeat at the hands of Tupapa Maraerenga and Puaikura in their last two games, Takuvaine will look to get back to their winning ways.

The team’s defence has been effective at home and remains a tough unit to score on, something Avatiu will need to keep in mind as they take a crack at them in their first match-up for this football season.

In searching for their first win this season, Avatiu will need to ramp up their offence and will need to find a way to produce and convert shots at goal in order to secure a win.

They will also need to battle on the defensive end, as a leaky defence can mitigate a potent attack.

While their efforts have not translated to the win column, their record does not reflect their talent as some players are making a name for themselves.

Avatiu faces a huge challenge against a team with more technical ability, speed and the resilience to always keep fighting to the very end.

In order to wrest control away from the home side, Avatiu will need to play to their strengths and be ready to meet the challenges set out for them in today’s match.

Takuvaine will treat this game with extra precaution and bring their good organisation onto the pitch, making it an intriguing match to watch out for.

- Release/ Conor Leathley

Fixtures

5:00pm - Premier Men (Referee: Tupou Patia, Assistants: Lai Gukisuva, Noel Mani).