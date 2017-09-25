Tupapa score comeback win

For a moment it looked like Nikao Sokattack was going to steal one away from Tupapa Maraerenga on Saturday at Victoria Park.

Up 2-0 ten minutes into the second half, Nikao seemed to have kept their opponents on their heels.

But a short 35 minutes later, from the boots of Marc Evans and Grover Harmon, Tupapa Maraerenga scored three unanswered goals to surge past Nikao Sokattack and earn a 3-2 victory.

Nikao got the game off to an excellent start. They completely dominated in the first half going up one goal against the host.

They maintained possession and control of the match to lead by 1-0 at the break.

Minutes after the kick off in the second spell, Ronnie Sakai doubled Nikao’s advantage with a long range goal.

However failure to maintain the tempo for the remainder of the half allowed Tupapa Maraerenga to creep back into the match.

The under pressure Nikao committed a foul in their own penalty box after taking out Marc Evans illegally.

Evans stepped up and slotted the spot kick to cushion the deficit to 1-2.

After conceding a goal, Nikao Sokattack seemed completely deflated as Tupapa Maraerenga kept applying pressure on them. It was not long until Evans earned his brace to tie the match 2-all.

National rep Grover Harmon ensured Tupapa maintained their unbeaten run intact after powering a shot into the back of the net to seal their 3-2 comeback win.

In the other premier men’s match, Titikaveka beat Matavera 2-1 and defending champions Puaikura defeated Takuvaine 2-0

-CIFA Media

Results

Tupapa Maraerenga-Nikao Sokattack – Premier Men 3-2, Senior Women 1-0, U14 Boys 4-0, U14 Girls 0-2, U11 Mixed 1-0, U8 Mixed 1-0; Puaikura-Takuvaine – Premier Men 2-0, Senior Women 1-0, U14 Boys 7-2, U11 Mixed 2-2, U8 Mixed 0-1; Titikaveka-Matavera – Premier Men 2-1, Senior Women 3-0, U14 Boys 3-0, U14 Girls 0-1, U11 Mixed 0-4, U8 Mixed 2-0; U17 Men’s Division Nikao Sokattack-Matavera 3-3, Titikaveka-Avatiu 6-2, Puaikura-Tupapa Maraerenga 0-1