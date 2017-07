Officials confirmed for football opener

Cook Islands Football Association (CIFA) has confirmed the officials for the opening rounds of the pre-season competition, starting today.

The 2017 Rarotonga football season gets underway with the Prime Foods mixed under-8 and U11 competition followed by the Hori Signs U17 men’s matches at CIFA Complex in Matavera this afternoon.

The premier men’s and the women’s matches are expected to kick off later this week. - RK

Fixtures Today: CIFA complex, Matavera – CIFA Field 1: Under 11 Mix – 4.15pm Field 1: Takuvaine FC-Tupapa Maraerenga FC (Ref: Matthew Browne), 4.15pm Field 2: Nikao Sokattak FC-Matavera FC (Ref: Emilie Pierce), 4.15pm Field 3: Titikaveka FC-Puaikura FC (Ref: Lai Gukisuva), CIFA Field 2: Under 8 Mix – 4.15pm Field 1: Takuvaine FC-Tupapa Maraerenga FC (Ref: Pierce Iripa), 4.15pm Field 2: Nikao Sokattak FC-Matavera FC (Ref: Tanisha Tangimetua), 4.15pm Field 3: Titikaveka FC-Puaikura FC (Ref: Nan Noovao/Kura Smith), 4.45pm CIFA Field 1: Under 17 Men Takuvaine FC-Tupapa Maraerenga FC (Ref: Maara Kaukura, Assist: Kura Smith, Lai Gukisuva), 4.45pm CIFA Field 2: Under 17 Men Nikao Sokattak FC-Matavera FC (Ref: Tupou Patia, Assist: Noel Mani, Edmund Tupuna), 4.45pm Matavera Field: Under 17 Men Titikaveka FC-Puaikura FC (Ref: John Pareanga, Assist: Amnish Prasad, Robert Savage)