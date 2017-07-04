Cooks U16 win football opener

The Cook Islands under-16 women’s national team earned a 2-0 victory over the visiting U16 women’s squad from Tahiti in Saturday’s first international friendly at the CIFA Complex in Matavera.

This win was an encouraging start for the Cook Islands team, which is preparing for the OFC U16 Championship.

It will also give them growing confidence and with that, the Cook Islands team will be looking to continue their show of dominance and close out the second and final match scheduled for Tuesday at 4.30pm, again at the CIFA Complex.

While the entire match featured a few close opportunities from both teams, it was the Cook Islands national side which opened the scoring midway into the first half.

For the visiting team, not only did the midfield do a good job of controlling possession, but the team created several quality chances for the strikers up front.

Tahiti, however, need to capitalise on their opportunities in the next match if they want to redeem themselves.

In the second spell of the friendly, the Cook Islands team returned on the pitch determined for a win and managed to get on the board with a breakaway goal giving them a 2-0 lead.

It was the Tahiti U16 women’s side who came out of the blocks firing for the remainder of the half, with eagerness to level or to take the lead, but they were not able to do so.

The home team’s defence held their ground as the Cook Islands emerged 2-0 victors.

Fans are invited to witness the second match on Tuesday.

- CIFA Media

