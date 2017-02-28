Puaikura ready for clash with Wellington

Two South American players will feature for Puaikura in the OFC Champions League clash in New Caledonia.

Argentina’s Jeremias Perez and Chile’s Andre Estay, both midfielders, are part of the 18-member squad and expected to feature for the local giants in the opener against Team Wellington in Kone.

Puaikura carved out a piece of club history when they won the OFC Champions League Qualifier in Tonga last month.

The club, who will be guided by former New Zealand coach Kevin Fallon, faces a tough opener against a side which finished runner-up in the last two OFC Champions Leagues.

But Puaikura player/assistant coach Anthony Samuela says the team are excited about pitting themselves against one of the competition’s heavy hitters.

“For me, what I see from the boys they are ready for the game and really looking forward to it,” Samuela said

“We’re hoping in this tournament we can continue to make progress and take that into the next one. But we’ll see how we go in this one and how we can keep improving.”

The match will kick off at 8pm local time. For live updates follow the Oceania Football Confederation website www.oceaniafootball.com or @OFCfootball on Twitter.

- Rashneel Kumar/OFC Media

Puaikura FC: 1. Liam Little (GK), 2. Jarves Aperau, 3. Anthony Samuela, 4. Pekay Edwards, 5. Paul Poila, 6. Kimiora Samuela, 7. Samuel Cox, 8. Grover Harmon, 9. Tyrell Tahiri, 10. Jeremias Perez, 11. Dwayne Tiputoa, 12. Harlem Simiona, 13. Andre Estay, 14. Ishak Mohammed, 15. Junior Matangi, 16. Hone Fowler, 17. Paul Day, 18. Conroy Tiputoa. Coach: Kevin Fallon (NZL).