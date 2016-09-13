Sokattak square off against Titikaveka

THE FEATURE match in the Vans premier men’s division for round three will take place at the Nikao Field today between hosts Nikao Sokattak and Titikaveka.

Nikao’s draw against pre-season winners, Puaikura and massive win against Avatiu last week will see them as favourites in today’s clash.

The young well-drilled Alex Napa-coached side will play its first home game of the season and will not want to disappoint their loyal supporters.

Titikaveka, on the other hand, narrowly lost to last year’s champions Tupapa Maraerenga by 3-4 in its first encounter last week.

The side will be keen to get their 2016 Round Cup Championship campaign on track with an upset win today.

This match is scheduled to kick off at 4pm.

Also in the Islander senior women’s match, undefeated Nikao Sokattak and rivals Titikaveka will go head to head at 2.30pm in what is expected to be an exciting game.

- CIFA Media

Fixtures: Nikao Field: Nikao Sokattak-Titikaveka – 12.30pm Under 14 Girls (Ref: Amnish Prasad, Assist: Ngametua Taringa and Graham Viking), 1.30pm Under 14 Boys (Ref: Kimiora Makitae, Assist: Faatau Pepe and Graham Viking), 2.30pm Senior Women (Ref: Robert Savage, Assist: Tiana Ngarua and Ngametua Taringa), 4pm Premier Men (Ref: Tupou Patia, Assist: Melanie Wilson and Faatau Pepe)

Takitumu School grounds: Matavera-Puaikura – 12.30pm Under 14 Girls (Ref: Tanisha Tangimetua, Assist: Amene Urirau and Lai Gukisuva), 1.30pm Under 14 Boys (Ref: Maara Kaukura, Assist: Tanisha Tangimetua and Amene Urirau)