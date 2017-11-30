Kiwi paddlers win open sprints titles

New Zealand’s Team Kina celebrates after winning the Matson Vaka Eiva V6 Sprint Open men’s race in Muri lagoon yesterday. PHOTO: Harvie/Shanta Harvpix.com. 17112969

New Zealand’s Team Kina and Maire Mura won the Matson Vaka Eiva V6 Sprint Races open categories in Muri lagoon yesterday.

Day four of the races, held in rainy and windy conditions, saw a tough battle in the open men and women’s categories between the Kiwis and the local clubs.

Eventually, Team Kina finished on top in the 500 metres open men’s event in a time of 1 minute 41:41 seconds, followed by Te Tupu who finished about eight seconds behind.

Ngakau Toa Vaka finished in third place after completing the race in 1 min 50:97s.

The open women’s category saw an exciting and close finish between the top three.

Maine Mura pipped Rehutai to the finish line, clocking 1 min 8:63s, followed by the latter on 2 min 9:31s.

Cage Free finished on third spot after completing the race in 2 min 9:95s.

Mooloolaba from Australia won the senior masters mixed straight final in a time of 2 min 6:77s.

The masters mixed title went to Rehutai II in a time of 1 min 57:48s.

Local club Te Tupu won the open mixed final, finishing the race in 1 min 54:96s.

The senior masters women’s straight title went to Cage Free Wahines who finished the race in 2 min 12:61s while Te Tupu clocked 1 min 59:87s to claim the senior masters men’s straight final.

Rehutai II won the masters women’s final in 2 min 8:07s while the masters men’s straight title went to Te Tupu with a time of 1 min 37:48s.

No paddling events will be held today, but the 700 metres Boiler Swim – a gold coin charity event for Autism Cook Islands, will take place at Avarua Harbour, starting at 4pm.



