Kiwi paddlers win open sprints titles

Day four of the races, held in rainy and windy conditions, saw a tough battle in the open men and women’s categories between the Kiwis and the local clubs.
Eventually, Team Kina finished on top in the 500 metres open men’s event in a time of 1 minute 41:41 seconds, followed by Te Tupu who finished about eight seconds behind.
Ngakau Toa Vaka finished in third place after completing the race in 1 min 50:97s.
The open women’s category saw an exciting and close finish between the top three.
Maine Mura pipped Rehutai to the finish line, clocking 1 min 8:63s, followed by the latter on 2 min 9:31s.
Cage Free finished on third spot after completing the race in 2 min 9:95s.
Mooloolaba from Australia won the senior masters mixed straight final in a time of 2 min 6:77s.
The masters mixed title went to Rehutai II in a time of 1 min 57:48s.
Local club Te Tupu won the open mixed final, finishing the race in 1 min 54:96s.
The senior masters women’s straight title went to Cage Free Wahines who finished the race in 2 min 12:61s while Te Tupu clocked 1 min 59:87s to claim the senior masters men’s straight final.
Rehutai II won the masters women’s final in 2 min 8:07s while the masters men’s straight title went to Te Tupu with a time of 1 min 37:48s.
No paddling events will be held today, but the 700 metres Boiler Swim – a gold coin charity event for Autism Cook Islands, will take place at Avarua Harbour, starting at 4pm.