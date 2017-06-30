Cook Islands paddlers hunt for podium finish

Tara Cummings fi nished fi fth in the open women’s V1 18 kilometre event at the IVF Va’a World Distance Championships in Tahiti yesterday. 17062941

Cook Islands is yet to make a podium finish in the inaugural IVF Va’a World Distance Championships in Tahiti.

The national side, which is competing in a number of individual and team events, recorded a mixed performance in the championship which ends today.

Yesterday female paddler Tara Cummings took part in the open women’s V1 18 kilometre event and finished fifth with a time of 2 hours 5.02 minutes.

Tahiti’s Hinatea Bernadino finished first in this race followed by Marianna Hodges of New Zealand in second and Marcy Barbou of New Caledonia collecting the bronze medal.

The national junior men team also competed yesterday in the V6 27km event, finishing with a time of 2 hours 33.05 mins.

The Cook Islands masters 40 men team finished on sixth spot in the V6 27km event. The team clocked 2 hrs. 17.50 mins.

In the open men V1 18km, Cook Islands’ AJ Mataora finished on 13th spot with a time of 1 hr. 47.47 mins.

The national junior women’s team also made a memorable debut with a sixth place finish in the in the V6 27km race.

Top female paddler Serena Hunter will be in action today in the masters V1 18km race. She is the Cook Islands’ best hope for a podium finish.

Hunter put on a brilliant performance in the Te Aito Tahiti earlier this week to finish second in the V1 masters category.

The Te Aito Tahiti served as a build-up for participating paddlers from all around the world, in lead up to the IVF Va’a World Distance Championship.