NTV wins big in oe vaka awards

The top local club won six out of the eight awards that were presented in recognition for the fine performance last season.

NTV managed Club of the Year, Women Team of the Year (NTV open women’s), Women Paddler of the Year (Serena Hunter), Junior Women of the Year (Keelyn Higgins), Junior Men of the Year (Otea Tommy) and Coach of the Year (Vaea Melvin) awards.

The other two awards – Men Team of the Year and Men Paddler of the Year – went to Te Tupu O Te Manava Outrigger Canoe Club and Andre Tutaka of Te Tupu O Te Manava, respectively.

NTV coach Vaea Melvin said they were thrilled with the win.

She said they were the largest club in the country with the largest number of juniors (over 40 kids) from the age of 12 to 19 years old, one open men’s team, two open women’s team, one master men’s team and open master women’s team.

“This year a lot of our members are going to take part in the first ever World Marathon Championship in June in Tahiti,” Melvin said.

“One of the aim of our club is to preserve our sport and to build great athletes who will be able to represent our country but most of all, to promote health and respect.”

NTV will be having an open day today at 2pm at the Avarua harbour and Melvin said they would like to invite people who are interested in oe vaka.

“Get fit and have fun with oe vaka,” she added.