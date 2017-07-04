Dragonflies douse the Flames

Defending champions Arorangi Flames made a losing start to their title defence campaign in the 2017 Rising Stars Netball Championship over the weekend.

In the premier 19-and-under grade, the Flames went down to last year’s runner-up Avatiu Dragonflies 55-43.

The visiting team Flames took a cautious approach heading into their opening clash of the season on Saturday and were unable to match the speed of the hosts.

The Dragonflies seemed determined from the start and managed to pull off the upset to make it two wins from two after round two competition.

In the 15-and-under match, which was played earlier, the Dragonflies reigned supreme with a 31-18 win.

In the other 19-and-under clash over the weekend, Tupapa Maraerenga thumped Takuvaine Red Angels 85-22.

Rising Stars Netball tournament co-ordinator Kopu Anguna said they were pleased with the improved level of skills and competition from the participating teams.

She said the level of games played in the weekends had surpassed their expectations.

“The competition level so far has been amazing. We have had some massive games in the last two rounds,” Anguna said.

“I didn’t expect the competition level to be where it is at the moment. It has surely risen up to another level and we are confident it will become better in the coming rounds.”

Anguna said the atmosphere at the weekly games at the village courts was overwhelming with teams turning up to their matches well prepared for the match points.

She said they were also pleased with the improved level of coaching from the teams which reflected in the performance of the players.

“We have the organising committee which is made up of delegates from each club, working well with each other to ensure teams are able to put on their best performance in the weekly competition.”

The Rising Stars tournament was born out of the belief to help develop local sporting talent especially in the junior level, promoting a healthier lifestyle through sport as well as promoting community cohesiveness by taking games back to the outdoor community courts to build grassroots support.

Results

Titikaveka Pearls-Ngatangiia-Matavera Seagalz – 12U: 3-22 to Ngatangiia-Matavera, 20+: 76-19 to Titikaveka, 15U: 48-10 to Titikaveka, 19U: Both not registered in this grade; Avatiu Dragonflies-Arorangi Flames – 12U: Bye for Avatiu, 20+: Bye for Avatiu, 15U: 31-18 to Avatiu, 19U: 55-43 to Avatiu;

Tupapa-Maraerenga Panthers-Takuvaine Red Angels – 12U: 18-20 to Takuvaine, 20+: 47-41 to Tupapa-Maraerenga, 15U: Bye for Tupapa-Maraerenga, 19U: 85-22 to Tupapa-Maraerenga.