Final battle in netball looms

Dora of the Titikaveka Pearls U17 netball team was on form for her side, however, it was the Panthers that progressed to the grand final. 16092009

Queens of the inaugural Rising Stars Netball Championships will be crowned on Friday night after what is expected to be fiery displays of youth netball in the grand finals.

If last weekend’s pumping semifinals are anything to go by, this Friday’s grand final matches are not to be missed with impressive youth netball action guaranteed.

Grand final games will be staged at the Bluesky Sports Arena in Nikao and all club sports lovers are encouraged to get along and support their team at the ‘’not to be missed’’ Rising Stars showdown.

Lining up for the showpiece in the Under-17 division will be the gutsy Arorangi Flames and tenacious Tupapa Panthers.

The baby Flames burned the hopes of the Avatiu Dragonflies U17 team denying the seasons unbeaten side a spot in the final.

The heart-racing match went right down to the wire with the game locked at 43-all resulting in an overtime battle where the Flames stepped up and blazed their way to a grand final spot with poise by winning 51-48.

Their U17 grand final opponents are the tenacious and super talented Tupapa Panthers ladies who disposed of the hardworking Titikaveka Pearls 41-26 to remain in the battle for the final. In the highly competitive U21 division, the highly cohesive Arorangi Flames showed they were no flash in the pan taking out their semifinal match against the Titikaveka Pearls 64-53 to secure their spot in the grand final.

The fantastic Flames will face the strong Avatiu Dragonflies, who beat out the ladies from the Takuvaine valley 56-42.

Don’t miss out on what will be epic grand final games so get along to the BSA for the Rising Stars Netball Championships grand finals starting at 4.30pm and followed by the presentation of awards.

- Mana Media