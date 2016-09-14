Business time for Rising Stars

One final knockout match will be played today in the under-17 grade between the Tupapa Panthers and the Ngatangiia Tradewinds at the Tupapa courts starting at 5pm.
The winner of this match will meet Titikaveka in the upcoming semi-finals.
Four Rising Stars Netball championship semi-final games will be staged at the Bluesky Sports Arena in Nikao, with the winners booking a spot in the grand finals of the tournament on September 24.
In the U17 division, the unbeaten Avatiu Dragonflies, who registered a 31-all draw in their knockout match against Titikaveka, will meet the Arorangi Flames.
The Flames had a commanding 44-21 win against the Takuvaine Red Angels in the knockouts - a confidence booster ahead of their semi-final.
In the highly competitive U21 division, the Takuvaine Red Angels, who defeated the Tupapa Panthers 50-43 in the knockouts, will face the Avatiu Dragonflies.
This is sure to be an action-packed sporting spectacle and no doubt, so will the game between the Titikaveka Pearls and the Arorangi Flames.
See you at the courts!