Business time for Rising Stars

Takuvaine under 21 secured their spot in the semi-finals beating out the Tupapa Panthers at last week's knockout round.

NAIL-BITING Rising Stars Netball Championship games are set to get more exciting as the age grade netball tournament heads into the semi-final round this weekend.

One final knockout match will be played today in the under-17 grade between the Tupapa Panthers and the Ngatangiia Tradewinds at the Tupapa courts starting at 5pm.

The winner of this match will meet Titikaveka in the upcoming semi-finals.

Four Rising Stars Netball championship semi-final games will be staged at the Bluesky Sports Arena in Nikao, with the winners booking a spot in the grand finals of the tournament on September 24.

In the U17 division, the unbeaten Avatiu Dragonflies, who registered a 31-all draw in their knockout match against Titikaveka, will meet the Arorangi Flames.

The Flames had a commanding 44-21 win against the Takuvaine Red Angels in the knockouts - a confidence booster ahead of their semi-final.

In the highly competitive U21 division, the Takuvaine Red Angels, who defeated the Tupapa Panthers 50-43 in the knockouts, will face the Avatiu Dragonflies.

This is sure to be an action-packed sporting spectacle and no doubt, so will the game between the Titikaveka Pearls and the Arorangi Flames.

See you at the courts!