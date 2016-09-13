U21s net $6000 from Pearl Authority

NETBALL Cook Islands has received a timely boost ahead of the Oceania qualifying tournament for the 2017 Word Youth Netball Championships to be held in Botswana.

Earlier this week, the national netball body received support of $6000 from the Cook Islands Pearl Authority to help with the national under-21 team’s campaign at the upcoming tournament.

The Cook Islands U21 side will battle against Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and Tonga in the qualifiers that will be held at Netball North Harbour, North Shore in New Zealand, starting on September 26.

The top three of the four Oceania teams will qualify for the Word Youth Netball Championships which will be held in July next year.

Netball Cook Islands president PJ Hockin thanked Cook Islands Pearl Authority for their support.

She said they were also running an online fundraiser and donations can be made via https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/u21cookislandsnationalteam.

The online fundraiser is facilitated by the Rarotonga-based Rising Stars Netball Championship group, which promotes netball development among the youth of the Cook Islands.

“Rising Stars Netball Championship and Netball Cook Islands humbly ask for any donation you can provide towards this. The Oceania tournament is part of the U21 campaign to qualify for the World Youth Championships in Botswana next year,” the group posted on the online fundraiser page.

The national team for the qualifiers was finalised by coach John Glassie last month.

Arorangi Flames’ Daimzel Rongokea is the only Rarotonga-based player in the team.

Cook Islands U21 side will go into a pre-competition camp starting on September 21 leading to the qualifiers which will start the following week.

- Rashneel Kumar

U21 National Team – Deanna Dando, Moana Glassie. Alex Iro, Keyana Kake, Tetania Ooariki, Brianne Peterson, Leah Pue, Daimzel Rongokea, Eri-Te-Ana Short, Rochelle Teiri, Chantal Princess Tikitau, Mary Tuanna. Shadows Non Traveling – Cathyann Jubilee, Simone Nicholas, Celeste Patutama, Serena Porio, Myria Rongo