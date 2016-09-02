Action is hotting up at business end of the netball season

It’s now or never for Rising Stars Netball Championships title hopefuls as the final round of games looms tomorrow with results determining the top four teams for the do-or-die semifinals round.

Looking hot to take the top honours in the Under-21 division are the fired-up Arorangi Flames.

Last Saturday, the west side club came out firing on their home court to keep the highly fancied Avatiu Dragonflies on the back-foot for most of the game.

From the opening whistle of the U21 match, it was clear the Flames meant business and made their intentions known early in the game when they snatched the Dragonflies first centre pass before taking an early 3-nil lead.

It was a catch up game for the talented Dragonflies with solid on-court Flames combinations burning under the goal – both shooting and defending.

Despite a valiant fight back by the Dragonflies, it was the Flames that burned bright on game day to win 49-37 in what was a solid performance by the U21 ladies from the west side.

In other U21 games last Saturday, the Titikaveka Pearls had a strong showing against the Takuvaine Red Angels 55-42 to also signal their intention of a top finish in the tournament.

This makes for interesting match-ups this coming weekend, which marks the final round of games for the Rising Netball Stars Championships.

The disappointed Dragonflies U21 squad will have to deliver something special this week as they will face the strong finishing Pearls at Titikaveka while the flaming hot Arorangi Flames will go head to head with the super talented Tupapa Panthers U21 team and Ngatangiia will play Takuvaine.

In the junior U17 division, the Avatiu Dragonflies are still unbeaten and despite a chaotic start against the Flames on Saturday, the talented teens from town pulled it together to finish with a strong 33-19 win, although the ladies from the west side certainly had plenty of spark on court.

In other U17 matches, Tupapa downed the Ngatangiia Tradewinds 39-13 while Titikaveka steamrolled the Takuvaine Red Angels 61-6.

So get your pom-poms out and get along to your village netball club for exciting business end Rising Netball Stars Championship battles.

