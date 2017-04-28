Sea Eagles to take on the Sharks

Ngatangiia/Matavera Sea Eagles face another do-or-die encounter against Aitutaki Sharks this afternoon at Nukupure Park.

After their win against Takuvaine Warriors last week, the team needs to maintain its winning run in order to stand any chance of finishing in the top four of the domestic league competition.

The Sharks, which have been in a good form lately, are also in contention for a top-four finish.

In the other premier matches to be played tomorrow, Avatiu Nikao Eels will host Titikaveka Bulldogs in top-of-the-table clash at The Swamp while Tupapa Panthers will take on the Warriors at Victoria Park.

The Sea Eagles versus the Sharks match will kick off at 5pm. - RK

Fixtures

Today: Ngatangiia – 5pm Premiers Ngatangiia-Aitutaki (Referee: Tua Manea, Touch judges: Koa Kopu/ Bishop Bishop, Bench: Jeff Murray/ Nga Takaiti); Tupapa – 5pm Reserves Tupapa-Takuvaine (Referee: Pete Robertson, Touch judges: June Henry/Dawn Crummer)

Tomorrow: Avatiu – 1.30pm U19s Tupapa-Arorangi (Referee: William Taripo, Touch judges: Paul Peyroux/Dawn Crummer), 3pm Reserves Avatiu-Titikaveka (Referee: June Henry, Touch judges: Allan Nanai/William Taripo), 5pm Premiers Avatiu-Titikaveka (Referee: Nga Takaiti, Touch judges: Pete Robertson/Dawn Crummer, Bench: Papa Pat/Simi Teiotu); Tupapa – 4.30pm Premiers Tupapa-Takuvaine (Referee: Poso Ngaroi, Touch judges: Bishop Bishop/Koa Kopu, Bench: Pius Mitchell/Tua Manea).