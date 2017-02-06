The Roosters looked to have the result in the bag when they led 10-0 late in the decider. But tries to Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, and then Nathan Cleary in the final minute, gave back-up playmaker Darren Nicholls an opportunity to send the game into the golden-try period. But Nicholls sent his conversion attempt wide, handing the Roosters a maiden nines title.
Roosters win Nines
The Sydney Roosters have claimed a shock Auckland Nines title after defeating Penrith in a 10-8 nail-biting final at Eden Park.
