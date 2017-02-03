Aitutaki Sharks to blood local talents

AITUTAKI Sharks are set to blood new players who will be hoping to sink their teeth into the Cook Islands Rugby League Association 2017 season that gets underway this afternoon.

The Sharks are the only team outside of Rarotonga in the weekly competition, which is expected to run until May.

The Tai Nelio-coached side will take on Titikaveka Bulldogs in the opening match of the 2017 season at Teimurimotia Park at 5pm.

Sharks team manager Ngatere George said financial constraint had forced them to focus on local talents who will be spearheading the team’s campaign this year.

She said they would also graduate some of their junior players into the senior team to fill the void left by their seasoned campaigners.

“We find it quite hard to get the players because of financial issues. We have been trying to recruit the players who are passionate about the game and the island,” George said.

“We managed to get some local boys, most of who are young players and we are thankful to the players who have joined us from Atiu for this season.”

The Sharks started their preparation two weeks ago, focusing on building combination and other aspects of the game.

George said they have to start from scratch and climb their way to the top in the domestic league competition.

She said they were determined to improve their standard of play this season.

“This is a new generation of players that we are fielding in the 2017 season. This is a development phase for us and we are determined to improve this season.

“We are asking for support from the people of Aitutaki and those who have ties to the island.

“We would appreciate if they could come on board and help us build this team.”

Meanwhile the Bulls, which lost to the Sharks last year, will be out to make a perfect start to their 2017 season.

George said they were wary of the challenge and ready to take the Bulls by the horns at their own turf.

“We are looking forward to the game. It’s a match and there will be one winner. All we want is to do our best and represent our island well.”

The main match of round one will be the clash between last year’s runners up Ngatangiia/Matavera Sea Eagles and the third-placed Tupapa Panthers at Nukupure Park at 5pm tomorrow.

At the same time at Raemaru Park in Arorangi, the Bears will take on the Takuvaine Warriors.

The reigning champions Avatiu Nikao Eels are on a bye this week.