Iro heads for Club Nines tourney

THERE is more than just the $5000 top prize money and bragging rights to fight for at next week’s Bluesky Cook Islands Rugby League Club Nines tournament at The Swamp in Avatiu.

Cook Islands Rugby League Association competition coordinator Taua Benioni has confirmed their international coach Tony Iro will be part of the tournament – and he will be on a special mission.

Iro, the former Kiwi international and assistant coach for NRL club New Zealand Warriors, will also hold a coaching clinic after the Nines tournament which will be held on Monday and Tuesday.

“He is coming over as a potential scout and will be looking out for the best talent for the upcoming international competitions,” Benioni said.

“After the Nines tournament, he will be holding a coaching clinic for our local coaches. The coaching clinic which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday will be a refresher course for our coaches.”

Benioni said players also had a good chance to impress Iro to earn their places in future national teams.

Alongside the 48-year-old league veteran, two officials are also coming from New Zealand to help run the two-day Nines meet.

Rochelle Tamarua, who has officiated at the NRL Nines tournament in Auckland and Kena Waikai, one of the top premier league referees in New Zealand, will help local officials with their duties during the matches.

Benioni said the duo, who are originally from the Cook Islands, were sponsored by Cook Islands Tourism.

Island Hopper was helping with travel arrangements for the trio, he added.

The second Cook Islands Rugby League Club Nines tournament which boasts prize money totaling about $12,000, will feature seven premier teams including the Aitutaki Sharks.

Avatiu Nikao Eels are the defending champions.

“About 90 per cent of the teams have started their preparation which is a good sign, Benioni said.

“Unlike last year, this year we have had teams training from at least a month prior to the tournament,”

“Teams now understand the importance of this tournament as this will launch our 2017 season.”

Entry fee to the tournament is $10 for both days (pre-sales) and $8 a day at the gates. For children under 12, it’s a gold coin donation.