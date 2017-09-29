Turangi, Matavera show early cricket form

After two rounds of Senior Men’s Cricket Competition, the reigning champions of Turangi and a clinical Matavera side are both flexing their muscles.

Turangi ran up an impressive 305 runs against Tupapa 2 at Turangi on Saturday, as Osalei Akai top-scored with the season’s first century.

His score of 110 was well supported by strong contributions from Vane and Tutu Tangimetua, who went on to quickly dismiss their Tupapa opponents for 87, with William Jephson taking an outstanding 3 wickets for only 9 runs.

Up the road in Matavera, the home side put on a mighty performance to show the U19s how to play on a tricky pitch.

Their batsman punished anything loose and smartly picked up the singles to keep the score board ticking over.

Matt Beasley anchored the innings, despite battling with knee trouble, showing that his time in Canada has not diminished his impressive skill set.

The Under 19s were then introduced to the destructive bowling of Moni Uini and Ben Vakatini who ripped through the sides battling order.

Uini finishing with the fantastic figures of 4-17 to dismiss the young side for only 50 runs.

Although they were easy victors, Matavera was full of praise for the development side, saying; "they bowled really and fielded their hearts out, we were made to play at the best of our ability to score our runs.”

Amidst the tough loss the U19 squad received a boost for their Aitutaki counterparts, as a couple of players travelled over for a day trip to boost their numbers on the weekend.

Tyrone Munokoa and Christmas Vairua both travelled over to play against Matavera.

Cook Islands Cricket have been working very hard to get more junior programs in place and to get more teenagers involved in the game.

Shane Munokoa has been training a squad of under 19 players in Aitutaki for their upcoming season.

He has had great results so far introducing the game to some players, and working on honing the skills of others.

NZ Cricket’s Pat Malcon recently held a training session there and was very impressed by Shane's work and the talent shown by the players.

CICA Junior Development manager Shane Phillips is hugely grateful for the support shown from Air Raro.

"Sarah Moreland and Air Raro are giving these boys the opportunity to get out on the field and put their development into match situations,” Phillips said.

“It’s keeping them involved and training, even though the Aitutaki Season is still weeks away.

We hope to bring players over as often as possible to help strengthen their game.”

Although the result didn’t go the way the boys would have liked, they still enjoyed the day and helping the Rarotonga-based side.

Unfortunately, for the Raro-based boys, the task does not get any easier as they take on Turangi this week.

In other games Avana recorded a strong win against a weakened Arorangi side and Tupapa 1 also bounced back from their shock loss last week to get their season back on track.

In the Women’s competition, Turangi again had a big win, scoring 187 in their 20 overs against Avana.

Mona Amoa top scored with 34, while Tekua Kaukua and June George both bowled outstanding innings 3-3, 3-4 respectively, as they dismissed Avana for 72.

- Release/Conor Leathley