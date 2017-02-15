Venue futures being planned ahead of Mini Games

VANUATU –Plans for ongoing use of the venues being built for this year’s Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu are starting to take shape well ahead of their completion.

The Games organising committee, Van2017 – in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, the Sports Commission of Vanuatu and VASANOC – has begun discussions to ensure the venues will be well managed and maintained once the Mini Games conclude in December.

Larry Sengstock, from Otium Planning Group in Melbourne, spent six days in Port Vila meeting with various officials and talking with the Sports Commission about the process and key elements of a business plan.

Sengstock also worked with the PNG Government following the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby.

He said the first thing to do is to get a clear vision of who are, and what, the stakeholders want.

“In this case the stakeholders also include non-sporting entities who want to have access to the facilities on an ongoing basis for festivals and conventions,” he said.

“It is very clear that the ability to pay for access for many sporting groups is a major issue. There needs to be rate sheets and policies approved that will ensure a balance between elite athlete use, commercial use, and local grassroots usage.”

The acting director of Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, George Maletoka, indicated the model presented can be achieved if the process starts immediately.

He said it is no good to wait until after the Games to sort things out and it was critical to have the structure of manpower and support in place during the handover stage from the contractors, and in place for the Games.

Maletoka said the venues could then go into operations mode without delay in January 2018.

Korman Complex is currently being upgraded under a program by the People’s Republic of China and being built by CCECC.

The work includes two indoor multipurpose halls, a new running track and grandstand, six tennis courts, four beach volleyball courts and an archery range.

The facilities are scheduled to be handed over to the Vanuatu government on October 30.

- RNZI