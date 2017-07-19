Letter shows why anonymity is necessary

It’s always a pleasure to be able to reply to writers who take things personally by attacking the messenger rather than attacking the issues at the grass roots level that our country faces, and which have largely been swept under the table.

That’s why this writer and many other writers do not have their names published, because people cannot help themselves and engage in character assassination and miss the whole point of the exercise.

It’s like trying to lance a suppurating and stubborn boil; it only discharges its rotten contents once it has been properly exposed and then it cannot help but discharge itself all over the place.

For your information, I actually ran businesses very successfully for many decades thank you very much and continue to do so, both here and overseas. The energy that you and others are expending trying to identify who I am is commendable but you should be putting that energy into more positive things. You have obviously thought long and hard about how you were going to respond selectively to some of my comments and really all you’ve done is created a rod for your back. Your use of emotive language to get your message across is quite refreshing, but still misses the major points that I have been making.

This is not about me. This is about what is happening in our country because good people are not willing to stand up to some of the shoddy employment, social and domestic practices and goings on that are occurring in our paradise.

Hypocrisy is rife in our communities and there are people who are profiting from the vulnerable members of our society whether they are foreign or local, and your response and the response of others is to worry about who the “Unionist” is. Really, way to go.

This is also not just about the government, it is also about you and your Chamber colleagues dipping into your pockets and putting your money where your mouth is to support government and not just expect government to do this all on its own.

Incidentally, don’t moan and whine about the cost of bringing in labour from overseas. You want them, then you pay for them. If your business model doesn’t have a cost benefit analysis model, then you only have yourself to blame when your profit margin is being eroded because of your poor business strategy.

Longevity in business is not a given recipe for success, it just means that you’ve been very, very lucky in your current business model.

The question then becomes, how do you respond to change and challenges in the business environment which you are facing now. Does one respond positively or does one react negatively to justify your position, and unfortunately it appears that you and your colleagues have gone on the attack. It is a risk and that’s what running a business in this country or elsewhere is, a risk. You accept this openly or tacitly as the consequence of doing business, so don’t blame me for my opinions, or the government for not coming up with policies that suit you only, and don’t blame the workers.

Just a wee whisper in your ear, you don’t have to work for government to do your own research on employment issues, ILO, unionism, statistics and the state of the country. It’s all on the internet, social media, news media, blogs, Twitter and you talk to locals and other business owners, and then draw conclusions from the information you obtain.

The issues we face and the discussion points I have raised in the last few weeks are not new, they happen in all countries in the world. There is no rocket science to this, it’s a case of good investigative journalism and making the linkages and how they affect and parallel what is happening to us in the Cook Islands.

You’ll never know if you don’t question and then question again, you may not like the questions but it is a hell of a lot better than supporting a lie.

Unionist