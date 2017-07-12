Justice ministry not “smooth running”

I heard on Thursday the Hon Nandi Glassie say the following words in Parliament: “Everything is running smoothly under the Ministry of Justice.”

But I don’t understand as the Secretary of Justice said the Land Court was closed on certain days and this must be against the law.

Also maybe the Minister did not visit the maximum security at the prison. Because if he did, he would have seen very inhuman conditions.

I invite the JPs to go and have a look for themselves. It seems everyone on arrival at prison gets thrown in the maximum security.

A good look at the prison food supply would also be a good idea.

Wet and Hungry

(Name and address supplied)