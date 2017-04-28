Thanks for great Anzac Day

On behalf of the Koutu Nui and its members, I would like to extend a big meitaki maata to the organisers of the Anzac Day parade.

Special thanks to Henry Wichman and your committee, to the Foreign Affairs secretary Tepaeru Herman and your staff, Kaka Ama, Puna Kaveao and MC Charlie Rani and the many others who worked hard behind the scenes.

This Anzac Day was by far the most attended by our brothers and sisters from Aotearoa and also our Akatokamanava, Auau Enua, Araura and Nga-Pu-Toru families and friends from overseas.

This special and solemn occasion was made significant by the four New Zealand military soldiers who guarded the Cenotaph throughout the hour-long commemoration. The service prayers by Madre Major Stephenie Craw were very heartening and touching and the presence of Air Vice-Marshal Tony Davies, chief of the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

To top it off, the attendance of many of our children and youth, shows that the future of our Anzac dawn service parade can only grow and be stronger into the future.

Terea Mataiapo

President,

Koutu Nui

Paul Raui Allsworth