I would like to say Thank you and well done to the Boys Brigade brass band at the ANZAC Day Dawn parade.

There were some slightly “off” notes to my non-musical ear but that’s also what makes the band special as they are composed entirely of volunteers who take time out of their day to practice in order to deliver music that added to the setting of the commemorations.

Very impressive. Too good rai kotou e Papa Pae Tuteru e taau anau band.

Kairangi Samuela