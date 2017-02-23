What happens next?

The police know there are illegal guns out there so they give them three months’ notice then what?

Will the police fine these people straight away $100 at the end of the amnesty?

Will they charge them to apply for a licence? Will they ensure they do a proper gun handling course?

If police know where the guns are and who has them, then they should go and visit them now. Go to their homes and tell them you know. So then they will know you know, and they realise they won’t be able to say they didn’t know at the end of the amnesty and then get away without paying a cent.

Annie get the Guns

(Name and address supplied)