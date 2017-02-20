NES information needs a wider spread

I know the National Environment Service has given a number to call when people want to complain about damage being done to the environment, but what they don’t realise is that often many people want to know what is going on. If one person phones and gets the answer, all the others don’t know.

So let me, through CI News, ask about the other hole down the road by Coco Candy. There are two houses on the land, one nearly smashed to pieces by its occupant. It is on the lagoon beach front by the roadside. There is a digger bigger than the house in there, too big to be fixing a pipe. There is a great big hole in the front and side where it has been digging and there are no sand piles anywhere.

So what are they doing? To me, it looks a lot like sand mining. Can it really be feasible that this is in the best interests of our environment?

Just Asking

(Name and address supplied