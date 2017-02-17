Fire station great community asset

I wish to convey my sincere congratulations to Alistair Macquarie, Arthur Pickering and Shane Napa along with the rest of the Takitumu Volunteer Fire Brigade.

The emergency services station they have constructed with funding assistance from Japan’s aid programme is a vital asset to the community.

Response time for fires on the south and southeast of Rarotonga will be reduced, and this will have a significant impact on the success of fire-fighting operations.

Even more important is the plan to base an ambulance at the station. A huge meitaki ma’ata to the Japanese for offing to support this, and to Alistair for the planning and vision to bring such a service. Once again, minutes and seconds count when responding to medical emergencies and having an ambulance based in Takitumu will undoubtedly save lives.

I really do hope that whatever support is required from the public service to make the ambulance service a reality is forthcoming.

This is the kind of community initiative we can all be proud of.

Stephen Lyon

Titikaveka