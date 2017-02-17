Fire station great community asset

The emergency services station they have constructed with funding assistance from Japan’s aid programme is a vital asset to the community.
Response time for fires on the south and southeast of Rarotonga will be reduced, and this will have a significant impact on the success of fire-fighting operations.
Even more important is the plan to base an ambulance at the station. A huge meitaki ma’ata to the Japanese for offing to support this, and to Alistair for the planning and vision to bring such a service. Once again, minutes and seconds count when responding to medical emergencies and having an ambulance based in Takitumu will undoubtedly save lives.
I really do hope that whatever support is required from the public service to make the ambulance service a reality is forthcoming.
This is the kind of community initiative we can all be proud of.
Stephen Lyon
Titikaveka