Views differ from leaders’ examples

What was Ruth Horton thinking, saying our children should learn to be self-reliant and responsible for their own earnings and gain better work ethics?

What benefit will that give them?

The benefits our children look forward to, which mean everything is done for them and handed to them, are the child benefit before they leave school pregnant, the unemployment benefit when they leave school, the food and accommodation benefit and a free Christmas box every year.

This is what our great leaders Henry Puna and Mark Brown have been teaching us. They show us it is better to act and be dependent and beg with your hand out (works well with Asian banks), than to show you can stand on your own two diabetic feet. We nearly lost EU funding because of this, they thought we were well off.

Our children need to grow up like the nephew of a certain prominent Cook Islands citizen. Get a student loan and think or expect that it’s for free and that you don’t have to pay it back or spend all your time working to pay your way.

You are right, I don't know what planet Ruth Horton is from, ’cause that's not how it works here in Rarotonga.

Ben Efit

